J&K: Army Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Accidental Firing in Bandipora

In an unfortunate incident, an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of one Army jawan and another soldier sustained injuries in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to reports, the accused colleague was detained by the police and an investigation into the matter has been launched.
Sharing the information on X, Bondipora District Police posted, “There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. Accused army personnel has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated.
Further details awaited.