Assam: Shop Gutted in Massive Fire at Kaliabor

A shop has been completely gutted down after a massive fire broke out at Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday night.

The shop was owned by a businessman identified as Munna Ali. The shop was situated near a tea garden at Burhapahar.

The reason for the eruption of the fire has not been identified as of now.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt to ashes in the fire.

However, no injury or casualties have been reported in the incident.

The inferno was brought under control by the fire fighting personnel along with the help of locals.