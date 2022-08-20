Assam

Assam: Shop Gutted in Massive Fire at Kaliabor

The shop was owned by a businessman identified as Munna Ali.
Massive fire at Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon
Massive fire at Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon
Pratidin Time

A shop has been completely gutted down after a massive fire broke out at Kaliabor in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday night.

The shop was owned by a businessman identified as Munna Ali. The shop was situated near a tea garden at Burhapahar.

The reason for the eruption of the fire has not been identified as of now.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt to ashes in the fire.

However, no injury or casualties have been reported in the incident.

The inferno was brought under control by the fire fighting personnel along with the help of locals.

Also Read
Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Iran, Reviews Progress of Chabahar Port
Fire
Kaliabor
properties
fire fighting personnel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com