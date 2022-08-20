Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Iran, Reviews Progress of Chabahar Port

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal paid a visit to the Shahid Behestti port at Chabahar in Iran to review the progress in the development of the port on Saturday.

In an effort to invigorate the potential of Chabahar port, Sonowal also handed over six mobile harbour cranes to Indian Ports Global Chabahar Free Trade Zone (IPGCFTZ) at the port.

The union minister was accompanied by the India’s Ambassador to Iran, Gaddam Dharmendra. Dr Ali Akbar Safaee, Deputy Minister and Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organisation, Iran, led the Iranian delegation at the launch.

Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Ali Akbar Safaee had a fruitful meeting on development of maritime and port cooperation between Iran and India. The delegation discussed the possibilities of trade and unlocked trade potential between Central Asian countries with South Asian, ASEAN and even from Far East countries like Japan and Korea.