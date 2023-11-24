Assam Showcases Biodiversity Conservation Measures to Intl. Experts from France & South Africa

On the final day, the delegates explored the contiguous landscape of Kaziranga, Nameri and Orang National Parks through waterways, and concluded their visit at the Bhomoraguri Inspection Bunglow. Overall, the workshop and the field visit strengthened the partnership between India and France towards biodiversity conservation and the participants gained experience in various best practices such as, policies promoting national parks, preventing poaching through enforcement, generating income of forest fringe communities for their livelihood enhancement for long-term park management, involvement of local institutions in decision-making, and wildlife monitoring techniques.