Elephant Safari Begins For The Season At Kaziranga National Park

The park, which opened for the current season on October 15, has already attracted more than 16,000 tourists.
The Kaziranga National Park officially launched the elephant safari on Wednesday in its Kohora and Bagori forest areas.

The safari was inaugurated by the Director of the National Park, with locals as well as tourists witnessing the symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The elephant safari offers tourists a chance to observe a wide range of wild animals in their natural habitat.

The safari, which started with elephants from the Bagori forest range, is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh said, "We are glad that our elephants are ready. We have started elephant safari in Kohora and Bagori range. Many tourists have visited today including foreigners. We hope it will become an attraction for them."

Meanwhile, a tourist said, "I was not afraid or nervous. It was nice, it was very pleasant. It's my first visit to Assam but not to India. I have been here three times."

"We have come to see the park and the rhinos. Park is wonderful. Such a beautiful, reserved park. It's great out there. Saw rhinos, boars, deer. It's pretty special and my first time in the country and first time here. It's a privilege to be here, have a chance to see the park," said another tourist.

Further, another visitor all the way from Canada said, "We saw wild boar, lots of deer, we saw rhinoceros, birds and lots of elephants."

Kaziranga National Park Witnesses Record Breaking Tourist Footfall in 15 Days
