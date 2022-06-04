Assam: Tainted Cop Junmoni Rabha Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha, who was arrested earlier on Monday by Majuli police, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

Rabha was arrested in connection with a case against her fiancé on various charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The tainted SI was arrested after three days of interrogation.

Two contractors – Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora – had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance, Rana Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

They had alleged that Rabha had introduced Pogag to them and it was because of her that they had given the money to Pogag for getting contract works from the ONGC.

Rabha was posted in Majuli then.

On Friday, police quizzed Rabha as her name appeared in the FIRs.

Pogag, who is currently in judicial custody in Nagaon, was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code.