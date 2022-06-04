Guwahati-Based Healthcare Consulting Firm Inks MoU With Kochi's Aster Medcity

G G Healthmate, a Guwahati-based healthcare consultancy services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi based Aster Medcity and Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspeciality Hospital in Guwahati.

Under the MoU, G G Healthmate will act as the Facilitator for the Aster Medcity and all the OPD services will be conducted at Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspecialty Hospital in city’s Beharbari area.

This was announced by Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi CEO of G G Healthmate and Facility Director of Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspecialty Hospital during a press conference at Hotel 365 Residency on Friday.

The MoU was signed between Managing Director of G G Healthmate, Gitima Roymedhi and Executive Director of Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspecialty Hospital, Dr Jeherul Islam.

"We will also use teleconsultation services with Specialists from Aster Medcity in Kochi. For this we will use WeHelp GG VOPD platform", said Dr. Roymedhi.

Dr. Zenila Bordaloi, Medical Superintendent of Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspecialty Hospital was also present during the Press Conference. From Aster Medcity, Dr. Methew Jacob, Liver Transplant Surgeon and Dr. Paramvir Singh, Paediatric Cardiologist had represented.

Speaking to the media, Aster Medcity announced that it will perform free children cardiac surgeries at Kerala for free of costs for poor and needy. For the follow up the patient won't need to travel to Kerala.

“As the specialists of Aster Medcity will be visiting to Parthona Orthopaedic and Superspecialty Hospital every month, they can have check up here. Patients can contact G G Healthmate for every type of assistance and mail them at gghealthmate@gmail.com,” an official press communiqué stated.

“Aster Medcity will also conduct Liver Transplant surgeries at cheaper rates under special schemes in Kerela for the people of Northeast Region,” it added.

