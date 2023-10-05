Assam: Significant Amount of Money Looted From Car In Dhubri

In yet another case of broad daylight robbery that took place near Dhubri Police station in Assam, a man was looted off a significant amount of cash on Thursday.
According to sources, in the robbery that took place near the office of the Superintendent of Police, the miscreants broke the glass of a parked car that belonged to a man named Phoolchand Hoque where an amount of Rs 1.60 lakh was taken away.
It was a swift vehicle from where the bag full of money including important documents was taken away.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the victim in the Dhubri Police Station in connection with the incident.
An investigation has been launched in relation to the matter.
Further details awaited.
Earlier today, a miscreant snatched a significant amount of cash from a man in Assam's Mariani.
According to sources, the victim identified as Kashiram Rajbongshi pulled out an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mariani.
The miscreant came near Kashiram when he was about to open the lock of his bicycle. Thereafter the robber snatched the bag full of money and ran away from the spot.