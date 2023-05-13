Assam: Significant Rejig In Several Top Bureaucratic Positions

Lastly, ACS Nivedita Laskar (DR-93) was handed a promotion from her position as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Irrigation Department and was allowed to officiate in the Selection Grade of ACS in the Scale of Pay Band-4 of Rs 30,000 – 1,10,000/- PM and Grade Pay of Rs 17,500/- PM and other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and was posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Irrigation Department, the order dated May 12 read.