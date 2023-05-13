Assam: Significant Rejig In Several Top Bureaucratic Positions

IAS Niraj Verma (RR-1994), was given additional charge of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in a fresh notification issued by the department of personnel, Government of Assam on Thursday.
According to information received, IAS Niraj Verma, who is already holding the positions of Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home, Political, Power (E), Personnel Departments and Chairman of Assam Electricity Grid, was handed the additional charge and posted as the Chairman of APDCL. The official order mentioned that the move came into force since February 28, 2023.
“In the interest of public service, Shri Niraj Verma, IAS (RR-1994), Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home, Political, Power (E), Personnel Departments and Chairman, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Ltd. (AEGCL), is also posted as Chairman, Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL), as additional charge, w.e.f. 28.02.2023, until further orders,” the order read.
In a further move, the government on Friday also decided to post IFOS Pavan Kumar (RR-1992) as the Special Secretary to the IT Department of the Government of Assam. He was transferred from his previous role as the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HQ), Assam.
The official order, “In the interest of public service, Shri K.S.P.V. Pavan Kumar, IFOS (RR-1992), Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HQ), Assam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, IT Department.”
Moreover, IAS Anant Lal Gyani (RR 2011) was transferred and posted as the Secretary to the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Assam from his previous position as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Agriculture Department and Director, Agriculture (addl).
The official notification mentioned, “In the interest of public service, Shri Anant Lal Gyani, IAS (RR 2011), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture Department and Director, Agriculture (addl.), Assam is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM Department.”
In yet another move, IAS Bhaskar Pegu (SCS 2011) was given the additional charge of Director, Agriculture, Assam along with his position as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, CM’s Secretariat, while he was relieved of his additional charge of the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
The order dated May 12 (Friday) read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Bhaskar Pegu, IAS (SCS 2011), Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, CM's Secretariat and Revenue & DM Department is also posted as Director, Agriculture, Assam as additional charge.”
“Shri Bhaskar Pegu, IAS (SCS 2011) is relieved from the additional charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Revenue & DM Department,” the official order further read.
Lastly, ACS Nivedita Laskar (DR-93) was handed a promotion from her position as the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Irrigation Department and was allowed to officiate in the Selection Grade of ACS in the Scale of Pay Band-4 of Rs 30,000 – 1,10,000/- PM and Grade Pay of Rs 17,500/- PM and other allowances as admissible under Rules with effect from the date of taking over charge and was posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, Irrigation Department, the order dated May 12 read.