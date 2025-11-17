Assam Signs Deal with British Museum to Bring Vrindavani Vastra Home

The sacred Vrindavani Vastra is set to return to Assam for public display, following a Letter of Intent signed between the British Museum and the Government of Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the development on X, saying, “It’s coming home… Have a look at the Letter of Intent we signed with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam under a loan arrangement.”

It's coming home...



Have a look at the Letter of Intent we signed with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam under a loan arrangement. pic.twitter.com/8h5rTOL0bc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 17, 2025

The agreement, signed in the presence of CM Sarma, paves the way for the loan of the priceless textile from the British Museum’s collection in London to a proposed museum in Guwahati. The Vastra, which carries immense historical and cultural significance for Assam, is expected to be displayed in the state for approximately 3 to 6 months beginning in 2027, before returning to the UK.

The Letter of Intent formalizes the commitment to cooperation between the British Museum and Assam, covering arrangements for transport, conservation, security, insurance, and environmental conditions. While the document is not legally binding, it signals strong intent to bring the artifact to Assam once the new museum facility in Guwahati meets required standards and funding is secured.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative will allow generations of Assamese citizens to witness the Vrindavani Vastra, which has long been preserved in London, and to connect with the state’s rich cultural heritage. Special provisions will ensure the textile is carefully conserved while on display.

Following its exhibition in Assam, the Vrindavani Vastra is also expected to be showcased in other Indian cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. CM Sarma, during his visit to London, also met with the Indian diaspora to discuss cultural collaboration and the significance of the exhibition.