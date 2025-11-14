“People of Assam Will End Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Dictatorship,” Gaurav Gogoi Asserts

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Friday commented on the recent Bihar Assembly elections, drawing a parallel with Assam’s political landscape.

“People of Bihar have voted; similarly, the people of Assam will vote. In Assam, the Boro, Dimasa, Karbi, Rabha, Ahom, Moran, and Motok communities will come together to end Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dictatorship,” he said.

Gogoi reiterated his promise that a Congress-led government in Assam would protect public interests, safeguard community land, promote local industry, and uphold the rights of Scheduled Tribes.

He criticised the current government, claiming that over 40,000 bighas of land have been transferred to private companies like Adani, Ambani, and Dalmia since Himanta Biswa Sarma came to power.

Once we come to power, our focus will be on local development and full protection of tribal communities,” Gogoi asserted.

He emphasised that the Congress is not afraid of any political opposition and expressed confidence in winning future polls.

“First, we will secure victory in the Dispur elections, and then we will aim to win in the Dima Hasao Council as well,” he added.

Also Read: “CM Sarma Neglects Communities but Congress Always Stands With the People”: Gaurav Gogoi