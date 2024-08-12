Assam Signs MoU with Prasar Bharati for Lachit Borphukan Documentary Series

The Government of Assam and Prasar Bharati have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce and telecast a 52-episode TV series on the legendary Ahom general, Lachit Borphukan. This collaboration aims to bring the remarkable story of Lachit Borphukan to a nationwide audience through Prasar Bharati's extensive platforms, including Akashwani, Doordarshan, and its digital services.
The MoU was signed today between Meenakshi Das Nath, ACS, Director of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, and Amit Kumar, Deputy Director General (Content Sourcing), Prasar Bharati, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kanchan Prasad, Director General, Doordarshan.
The event, held at the Public Service Building in Dispur, also saw the presence of other notable dignitaries, including Bimal Bora, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Govt of Assam, Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of Assam, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department, and Ankur Lahoty, Deputy Director, DDK, Guwahati.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the collaboration as a "historic day for the people of Assam," marking the first time the state government has partnered with Prasar Bharati to produce a documentary of this scale. He expressed his enthusiasm for bringing Lachit Borphukan’s story to a broader audience, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and cultural sensitivity in the portrayal of the iconic general.
"This documentary will be broadcast nationwide, showcasing the legacy of Lachit Borphukan to a wider audience," Sarma said. He urged the Prasar Bharati team to maintain the utmost care in depicting the life of Lachit Borphukan, ensuring that the production honors the general's legacy and resonates deeply with the people of Assam.
The upcoming series will explore the life, strategic brilliance, and enduring legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who is celebrated for his heroic leadership during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. Lachit Borphukan's decisive victory over the Mughal forces under Aurangzeb remains one of the most inspiring military feats in Indian history. Through this series, the government and Prasar Bharati aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Assam's rich historical heritage, inspiring future generations with Borphukan’s extraordinary journey.
This initiative follows a previous collaboration between the Assam government and OTT platform JioCinema, which produced a short documentary on Lachit Borphukan in Hindi to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the general.
The new series with Prasar Bharati will further illuminate the life and contributions of this iconic figure, ensuring that Lachit Borphukan’s legacy continues to resonate across the ages.