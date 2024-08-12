Assam Signs MoU with Prasar Bharati for Lachit Borphukan Documentary Series

The upcoming series will explore the life, strategic brilliance, and enduring legacy of Lachit Borphukan, who is celebrated for his heroic leadership during the Battle of Saraighat in 1671. Lachit Borphukan's decisive victory over the Mughal forces under Aurangzeb remains one of the most inspiring military feats in Indian history. Through this series, the government and Prasar Bharati aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Assam's rich historical heritage, inspiring future generations with Borphukan’s extraordinary journey.