Assam: Sikha Sarma Remanded in Judicial Custody
Assamese writer Sikha Sarma has been remanded to judicial custody for her alleged objectionable Facebook post on deceased BJP leader Jonali Nath.
This comes a day after Sarma was detained by the Dispur police in Guwahati for her alleged objectionable Facebook post. Earlier on Friday, Sikha Sarma was arrested by the Dispur Police.
In her Facebook post, Sarma allegedly questioned the character of the now-deceased BJP leader, triggering dissatisfaction among several people.
Sarma was detained following a letter by the Assam State Commission for Women to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). The letter stated that Sarma's post was "character assassination of the deceased which is deragotary, humiliating, degrading not only for women but also for a civilized society."
The Women Commission had urged the authorities to conduct an enquiry into the matter and take necessary steps as per law and submit a report within three days.
Meanwhile, new facts have come to light in connection to Jonali Nath’s murder case. As per confessions made by the prime accused Hasanur Islam who is currently under interrogation, another person is also involved in the murder of the BJP leader.
As per sources, the police have already launched search operations to nab the accused youth based on CCTV footage.
It may be noted that the body of Jonali Nath was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai earlier this week. Nath was the BJP's District Secretary for Goalpara. She was a resident of Matia.
Sources informed that Hasnur had murdered and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities. Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise.