Assam: Simultaneous Operations in Karimganj Lead to Apprehension Of Drug Peddlers

Karimganj in Assam witnessed dual crackdowns on a single day, resulting in the apprehension of smugglers involved in the narcotics trade.
In the first instance, two male smugglers were apprehended on Sunday morning with a substantial heroin stash worth Rs 23 lakh, seized during a search operation on a Tata Nano vehicle. The individuals were identified as Kabil Ahmed and Musal Al Murad.
In a separate operation, two women traffickers were detained, possessing 9.5 kg of ganja.
The illicit ganja was recovered from women passengers aboard a night bus. Police are engaged in ongoing interrogations to glean further insights from the detainees.
Earlier on August 17, the Assam Police seized a large quantity of illicit ganja worth Rs 3 crore in Karimganj district.
Sources informed that a truck was intercepted by a team of Karimganj police and, upon searching, around 500 kg of illicit ganja was recovered from a hidden compartment in the truck.
The truck was en route Guwahati from Agartala in Tripura, sources informed.
It was also learned that the driver of the truck jumped off his truck and fled the scene before being caught.