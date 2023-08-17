Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Karimganj

In yet another operation, Assam police on Wednesday night seized a large quantity of illicit ganja worth Rs 3 crore in Karimganj district.
Sources informed that a truck was intercepted by a team of Karimganj police and, upon searching, around 500 kg of illicit ganja was recovered from a hidden compartment in the truck.
The truck was en route Guwahati from Agartala in Tripura, sources informed.
It is also learned that the driver of the truck jumped off his truck and fled the scene before being caught.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier in the day, a major police operation took place in Guwahati's Narengi that resulted in the seizure of a substantial cache of drugs.
The raid led to the arrest of a youth, Abul Hussain, who was swiftly identified as the culprit behind the drug smuggling operation.
The confiscated bag held a staggering 40 packets of narcotics, valued at several lakhs. Investigations revealed the illicit substances were being supplied from Manipur.