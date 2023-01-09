Assam: Singer Mahendra Hazarika Injured In Car Mishap

Popular Assamese singer Mahendra Hazarika was injured after his car was involved in an accident on Sunday night.

According to reports, the singer was travelling from Joysagar to Sivasagar in Assam when the incident took place in the wee hours of last night.

Onlookers told that the car he was travelling in, lost control and ran into a tree on the side of a bridge causing the accident.

The local people present at the spot helped Hazarika, who sustained injuries in the mishap, to get out of the wrecked car.

With the help of locals, he was rushed to a hospital where he is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether there were others in the car at the time of the accident. The extent of injuries sustained by the noted singer is also not clear yet.

Further details in this regard are awaited.