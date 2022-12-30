Indian Cricketer Rishabh Pant Involved In Major Accident

Indian national team cricket Rishabh Pant was seriously injured after his car was involved in a major road mishap on Friday.

According to reports, the accident took place while he was returning from Delhi to Uttarakhand as his car collided with the divider and caught fire.

The incident took place near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Delhi-Dehradun highway. Reports claimed that he was in a Mercedes car.

The Indian batter was alone in the car when the accident took place, NDTV reported. Pant broke the windscreen to get out of the burning car, Uttarakhand Police Director General Ashok Kumar said.

Pant suffered grave wounds to his head, knee and shin from the accident. He was later admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun with a fracture in his leg.

It may be noted that Pant had not been included in either the ODI and T20 squads with the BCCI not clarifying whether it was due to an injury or he was rested or dropped.

The wicketkeeper-batter also did not feature in the ODIs in Bangladesh, but returned for the two-match Test series.