Assam: Sinkhole Appears On Left Bank Of NHPC's Lower Subansiri Project

A large sinkhole appeared on a part of the road near the Lower Subansiri Hydro Electricity Project on the Assam side on Friday.

According to reports, the sinkhole appeared on the left bank of the project which is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

As a result of the incident, the upper parts of tunnel number 2 were damaged.

The sinkhole appeared amid incessant rains lashing the hills of Arunachal Pradesh in the past few days.

The project undertaken by the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) has over time borne the brunt of nature.

Even after using modern technologies, NHPC has so far not been able to ensure the safety of the massive project from nature’s wrath with the project nearing completion with 90 per cent construction works already done.