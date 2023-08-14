Assam: Sipajhar Family Assaulted by Land Mafia Operatives

An incident took place in Assam's Sipajhar as a group, comprising both men and women, reportedly forcibly entered a man's residence and assaulted his family.
The unsettling event occurred at Lekharupara on Monday.
Allegedly orchestrated by land mafia figure Kulen Nath, the group, led by Danduka Nath, physically attacked the family members of Nityananda Kalita, who had previously lodged complaints against Kulen Nath.
The Kalita family promptly filed an FIR at Sipajhar Police station, detailing harrowing allegations.
According to the report, unidentified men from the group allegedly attempted to rape two family members and also sought to the two women and Nityananda Kalita himself.
The family received a chilling threat, warning them that any future complaints against Kulen Nath would not be tolerated.