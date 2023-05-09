Assam: Sipajhar SI Sent to 2-Day Police Custody

Nitai Roy, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sipajhar Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district has been produced before the Kokrajhar Magistrate Court on Tuesday. The court has remanded Nitai Roy to 2-day police custody.
It may be mentioned that the SI was apprehended during the early hours today from Sipajhar for allegedly being physically involved with a woman under the pretext of love.
A team of police from the Fakirgram Police Station in Kokrajhar apprehended the SI based on a complaint filed by a woman alleging that he had been physically involved with her under the pretext of love, sources said.
Last year, The Sub-Inspector of Hojai Police Station, Bhaskar Bora, was suspended for abusing a journalist. The journalist named Shivdayal Singh, accused Bora of ill-treating and abusing him.