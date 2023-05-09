Assam: Sipajhar SI Apprehended by Kokrajhar Police

The Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sipajhar Police Station in Assam’s Darrang district has been apprehended during the early hours of Tuesday for allegedly being physically involved with a woman under the pretext of love.
A team from Fakirgram Police Station in Kokrajhar has apprehended the SI based on a complaint filed by a woman alleging that the SI, identified as Nitai Roy, had been physically involved with her under the pretext of love, sources said.
Last year, The Sub-Inspector of Hojai Police Station, Bhaskar Bora, was suspended for abusing a journalist. A journalist, identified as Shivdayal Singh, accused that Bora ill-treated and abused him. He said he was bought illegally to the police station and tortured him.
Following the incident, a written complaint was lodged by the District Journalists Association based on which Superintendent of Police Varun Purkayastha suspended the police officer immediately.
The SP's move was appreciated by the Hojai Journalists Association.