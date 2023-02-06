Assam: Sivasagar’s Prasanta Sarma to be awarded Amulya Kakati Memorial Award

Prasanta Sarma from Assam’s Sivsagar district will be awarded with the Swabhab Shilpi Amulya Kakati Memorial Award 2023 on February 9. This was declared by the All Guwahati Student’s Union and Student-Artiste Writer’s Welfare Trust on Sunday.

Sarma works as a teacher at Sivsagar’s Phuleswari Phukanani Higher Secondary School. He is actively involved with Sivsagar’s theatre society. Sarma’s contributions towards the theatre and literary society have earned him the award.

He had established Sivasagar Natyapith in 1994. Besides writing a good number of books, Sarma has composed over 50 dramas.

Moreover, other artists like Tapan Das, Rafikul Hussain, Dr. Dilip Kumar Dutta, Trailokya Duttam, Sebabrata Baruah, Moni Das etc. who have made cultural contributions to the state have been conferred with the award.

The Award function will be held at Vivekananda Centre in the Uzanbazar area of the city this year. In the previous year, Kanak Chandra Das was conferred with this award. The award will carry a memento along with a cash prize. The memento will be sculpted by Biren Singha.