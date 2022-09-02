Assam: Six Shops Gutted In Massive Market Fire In Dhubri

A massive fire broke out at a market place in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday night.

As many as six shops were gutted in the massive blaze that took place at a market near Sahebganj village in the district.

The affected business establishments include a pharmacy, a grocery shop, two fruits shop and one tailor shop.

Sources said that goods worth over Rs 40 lakh were destroyed in the unprecedented fire.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to a short circuit, sources informed.

Following the incident, fire tenders reached the scene and were able to bring the situation under control.