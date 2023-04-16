Assam: Six Women Injured by Drunk Bike Rider in Morigaon

In yet another tragic incident, six women, including two teenagers, were seriously injured in a road accident at Assam's Morigaon district Forest Gate on Saturday night.

The women were on their way to sing Husori which is performed in the courtyards of villagers during Bohag Bihu.

According to sources, the accident was caused by a drunken biker identified as Bikash Patru. Patru was riding his bike while under the influence of alcohol, which resulted in him losing control of his vehicle and hitting the group of women. He was himself severely injured in the accident and has been admitted to the hospital.

The injured women were rushed to the nearby Morigaon Civil Hospital for treatment. The hospital staff immediately attended to the women and provided them with necessary medical assistance. The condition of the injured women is said to be critical, and they are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has once again brought to light the dangers of drunk driving and the need for stricter laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The local authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Earlier on Sunday, two bikers lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred at Garmur in Assam's Bokakhat.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a speeding bike hit a roadside pole. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the riders were thrown off the bike and sustained critical injuries.

The injured bikers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. One of the deceased has been identified as Akash Munda.