Assam Sizzles: Stay Cool as Temperatures Surge Above 35°C!

Assam is expected to experience hot weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with maximum temperatures likely exceeding 35°C in several areas, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report stated.
The prevailing mainly clear to partly cloudy skies and high solar insolation are contributing to these elevated temperatures, which are 4°C to 5°C above normal for the plains in some districts.
Recent temperature observations highlight the severity of the heat. Yesterday, Rangia recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.6°C, followed closely by Silchar at 38.2°C and North Lakhimpur also at 38.2°C. Other notable highs included Dibrugarh Airport and Guwahati Airport, both reaching 38.0°C, while Jorhat reported 37.0°C.
Today’s minimum temperatures also reflect the warm conditions, with Dhubri leading at 29.4°C, followed by Silchar at 28.7°C and Dibrugarh Airport at 28.3°C.
Impact
While the heat is generally tolerable for the public, it poses slight health concerns for vulnerable groups, including infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
Suggested Actions
Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes.
Cover your head or use a hat or umbrella when going out during peak hours.
Drink sufficient water even if you do not feel thirsty to avoid dehydration.
Farmers and workers should avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.
Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.
Monitor rallies and gatherings during the peak hours of the day.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated during this heat wave.
