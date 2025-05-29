Assam Skill University, Sainik Welfare Directorate Ink MoU to Empower Ex-Servicemen

In a significant move aimed at empowering ex-servicemen and their families, Assam Skill University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Government of Assam.

The MoU was signed between Shri Subhash Das, IAS (Retd), Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University, and Brig Ploash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare. The collaboration seeks to align the practical expertise gained by ex-servicemen during their military service with the training and certification capabilities of Assam Skill University, thereby preparing them for employment in the industry, government services, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The initiative also aims to support the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen, many of whom retire at a relatively young age and have 15 to 20 years of productive working life ahead. A key aspect of the initiative is its focus on supporting widows and dependents of ex-servicemen. The partnership will guide them towards meaningful and sustainable career paths, ensuring their economic independence and integration into the workforce.

To ensure effective implementation, Col PN Giri (Retd), ZSWO Darrang, and Dr Jagadish Nath, Deputy Registrar of Assam Skill University, have been designated as Single Points of Contact (SPOC) from their respective organizations.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Shri Subhash Das underscored the importance of harnessing the unique skills of ex-servicemen to meet modern workforce demands. Brig Ploash Choudhury expressed his appreciation for the collaboration and highlighted the initiative's potential to significantly improve the lives of veterans and their families.

This partnership is seen as a vital step in integrating ex-servicemen and their dependents into mainstream economic activities, with the broader aim of contributing to national development and regional socio-economic progress.

