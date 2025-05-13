'People Falling Prey To BJP's Threat, Intimidation Is Bigger Factor Than Unity'-Mira Borthakur On Poll Results

The Panchayat election in Assam was extraordinarily intense in terms of campaign involving top brasses of both the ruling and opposition planks, almost levelling it to the campaigns for assembly and Lok Sabha polls. In that scenario, the ruling BJP swamping the election is regarded as a definite matter of introspection for the opposition plank. In this regard, the question of opposition unity stands at the nucleus, which also emerged during the Panchayat election campaigns and ultimately stood as a fragile conglomeration.

Advertisment

Senior Congress leader and the president of the party’s women's wing in Assam, Mira Borthakur has a different take on it. In a conversation with Pratidin Time, Borthakur said that unity is not the biggest factor for the performance the opposition plank has shown in the panchayat election. “We aren’t defeated due to a lack of unity. The main point is how BJP has strategized the election campaigns—the intimidations, threats and whatnot,”—She said.

“The BJP workers come and threaten the people that not voting for the party will invite their exclusion from the beneficiary schemes like Arunodoy. In many instances, they threatened other candidates to the point of withdrawing nominations. This nefarious practice has become a menace. This is the biggest factor why the ruling party swamps the election.”

According to Borthakur, people are in destitution, and they are always looking for ‘something’ to be promised by leaders. “There is a tendency amongst the people to get littlest of benefits which stems from their destitution. On top of it, when leaders of the ruling party threaten them, they either abstain from voting or they vote for BJP,”—she said.

Sharing her experience of people’s feelings during the campaign, Borthakur narrated, “In many places, people come to us saying that they love us. But they can’t vote for us as their names will be erased from the beneficiary schemes, or their family members will be transferred or harassed.”

"Duryodhan, Hitler..None Was Spared; Himanta, Modi Will Also Go Soon"

On being asked how to get out of the situation and what could be a strategy, Borthakur said--"The time will come very soon. During the Mahabharat and Ramayan also there were upsurges of the evils, when even the gods (Devta) had to flee. But in the end, the truth prevails. When Duryodhan was not spared, Hitler was not spared, Himanta Biswa Sarma or Modi will also not be spared. Their decline is nearby, you note it down"

Borthakur also added that those who voted for Congress are the ones who love Assam, who have some love for democracy. This is our asset.”

Notably, one of the prominent issues that surfaced during the election is Gaurav Gogoi’s link to Pakistan, which was propagated by none other than CM Mr. Sarma. Borthakur, referring to this, commented that this is how a false narrative is created by BJP under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.

She, however acknowledged that opposition unity is needed, but based on truth. “Unity cannot be done with those who are greedy, who depend upon Himanta Biswa Sarma’s package and rubbishes Congress”, she said.

Also Read: Mira Borthakur Speaks Out: Election Triumphs, Setbacks and Lessons