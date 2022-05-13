Assam: Smuggled Gold worth Rs 8.38 crores Seized

In a significant operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), against organized gold smuggling syndicates, code-named “Gold on the Highway”, 15.93 kg of foreign-origin gold smuggled though the Indo-Myanmar border was seized along the Guwahati-Dimapur highway on Thursday.

The seized gold has a market value of Rs 8.38 crore.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of DRI mounted discreet surveillance on two oil tankers and a truck travelling separately from Mao in Manipur to Guwahati in Assam. In the early morning hours of May 12 (Thursday), these vehicles were intercepted simultaneously at different points along the national highway between Dimapur and Guwahati.

After intensive examination of the intercepted vehicles, 96 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 15.93 kg were recovered that had been carefully concealed in different parts of the three vehicles.

Five persons of the syndicate have been arrested and three vehicles were seized in the operation. Further investigations are in progress.

It may be mentioned that the DRI seized more than 208 kg gold valued at Rs. 102.6 crore, smuggled through the highly sensitive Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bangladesh border in the fiscal year 2021-22.

