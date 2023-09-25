Assam: Smuggler Held During Joint Operation with Intoxicating Tablets in Mankachar

In a joint operation conducted by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) at Jordanga village in Assam's Mankachar, a smuggler was apprehended with a significant quantity of intoxicating tablets on Sunday night.
The individual in custody has been identified as Ayub Hussain. During the operation, a total of 1,440 intoxicating tablets were seized from the smuggler.
Ayub Hussain was apprehended while attempting to supply these tablets to Bangladesh.
This successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug trafficking in the region.