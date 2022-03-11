Assam: Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Kaliabor

A wild elephant was killed after getting electrocuted at a tea estate in Kaliabor in Assam on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Burapahar Tea Estate in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district last night. The wild elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrical transformer.

The elephant entered the tea estate’s Number 2 New Bagan area reportedly in search of food.

The adult male elephant had reportedly escaped from Kaziranga.