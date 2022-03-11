Assam: Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Kaliabor

A wild elephant was killed after getting electrocuted at a tea estate in Kaliabor in Assam on Thursday night.
The incident took place at Burapahar Tea Estate in Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district last night. The wild elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrical transformer.
The elephant entered the tea estate’s Number 2 New Bagan area reportedly in search of food.
The adult male elephant had reportedly escaped from Kaziranga.
In December last year, two wild elephants were found dead after getting electrocuted in two separate incidents.
In the incident that happened at Gowalguliya village in Goalpara’s Lakhipur, a wild elephant carcass was recovered. The cause of death was believed to be electrocution
In a separate incident in Samaguri in Assam's Nagaon district, the dead remains of a wild elephant were recovered from a field.
The incident was reported in the Bheleuguri area of Samaguri in Nagaon district in Assam. The dead body of the elephant, allegedly killed after coming in contact with a carelessly hanging high voltage wire, was discovered by the locals.
Both deaths were attributed to negligence of the power department.