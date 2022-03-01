Assam: Smuggler Shot Trying To Flee, Drugs Worth Crores Recovered

Assam police recovered a consignment of drugs weighing 573 grams at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district on Monday and arrested a smuggler in connection with it.

Morigaon police had to resort to firing in order to detain the smuggler, identified as Abdul Samad, who was injured in the firing.

Samad was stopped and searched during an operation at Jagiroad. He was arrested after police recovered drugs from his possession.

He then tried to flee from detention, and after repeatedly defying orders to stop, he was shot at by the police and was injured in the process, informed a senior police official.

According to details released by the police, Abdul Samad, a resident of Manipur, was 28 years old.

The senior official said, “We had received specific information of someone trying to smuggle drugs, based on which OC Jagiroad and PS staff set up a naka checking under the leadership of the Addition SP headquarters near Ram Mandir under Jagiroad PS.”

“We stopped an individual travelling on a two-wheeler and after searching, recovered around 40 cases heroin weighing 573 grams and having a market value of approximately ₹4.5 crores. As we were processing the seizure, it started to rail and the peddler tried to flee from detention,” she said.

The official further said, “We ordered him to stop and fired a blank once, but after he defied orders, we had to shoot him. The incident happened at around 11 pm.”