Assam: Soldier Killed In Explosion At Darranga Firing Range

According to the release, the deceased soldier was identified as Craftsman Sandeep Kumar.

The release read, "On 01 May 2023, Cfn Sandeep Kumar a brave soldier lost his life at Darranga Field Firing Ranges, when a blast occurred while he was on sentry duty at the range. He was severely injured due to explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at range."