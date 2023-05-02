Assam: Soldier Killed In Explosion At Darranga Firing Range

A soldier was killed in an explosion that occurred at the Darranga Field Firing Ranges in Assam, an official release informed on Tuesday.
According to the release, the deceased soldier was identified as Craftsman Sandeep Kumar.
The release read, "On 01 May 2023, Cfn Sandeep Kumar a brave soldier lost his life at Darranga Field Firing Ranges, when a blast occurred while he was on sentry duty at the range. He was severely injured due to explosion and was provided immediate medical aid on the spot by a regimental medical officer available at range."
He was further air evacuated to the Base hospital in Guwahati, where he succumbed to injuries, the release added.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that Cfn Sandeep Kumar belonged to Mandi District in Himachal Pradesh and is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son.
"Indian Army expresses condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family of the soldier who lost his life in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the facts of this incident," it further read.