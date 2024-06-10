Assam: Sonapur Erupts in Protest Over Proposed Cement Factory

Sonapur witnessed a major protest today as residents and local organizations rallied against the construction of a new cement factory by the Taj Cement Authority.
The proposed factory, with a planned annual production capacity of 10 lakh units, has sparked widespread opposition due to its potential environmental impact.
A public hearing organized by the Assam Pollution Control Board was held to gather feedback from the community. This hearing follows weeks of unrest, with locals feeling uninformed about the Rs 342 crore project's details and potential consequences. Tensions escalated at the hearing as an angry crowd surrounded Taj Cement Authority officials before the proceedings began.
As the situation intensified, police and CRPF personnel were deployed to manage the unrest. Clashes erupted between protestors and security forces, leading to violent confrontations involving sharp weapons and physical assaults.
In response to the ongoing outrage, the Additional District Commissioner stated, "Many organizations have submitted memorandums, and each will be reported. Those involved in the violence will face the law."
The primary concern of the protestors is the environmental threat posed by the new factory. Sonapur, known for its lush green landscapes, faces significant ecological risks from industrial development. Activists argue that the factory's construction will cause irreversible damage to the local ecosystem, affecting both human health and biodiversity.
Local organizations and political parties have supported the protestors, advocating for the preservation of Sonapur's natural beauty and ecological balance. The residents' opposition to the cement factory has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the ongoing conflict between industrial development and environmental conservation.