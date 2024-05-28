Landslide Blocks Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya, Disrupting Traffic Movement

Heavy rains over the past two days have triggered massive landslides in Meghalaya, causing significant disruption in the region.
The No. 6 Silchar-Jowai-Guwahati National Highway has been completely buried by rocks and soil in front of the Sonapur tunnel. Consequently, the Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati national highway has been entirely closed, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded on both sides of the tunnel.
Passengers of the stranded super buses are facing considerable distress, and goods trucks are also stuck parallel to them. The landslide has severed traffic links to the Barak Valley and the neighboring states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
In response, the Public Works Department and Meghalaya Police are actively working to clear the roads and restore traffic flow.