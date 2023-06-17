Assam: Sonowal Receives First Over Dimensional Cargo For Numaligarh Refinery

"Given the thrust to empower the waterways of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our ministry took it upon to make this transport happen in a swift and smooth manner. With the successful arrival of the first ODC at the NRL, traversing a huge distance via waterways, the role of Inland Waterways to empower the growth of Assam as well as that of Northeast India is imminent and I believe it is going to play a pivotal role in the rapid transformation of our region via an economical, ecological and sustainable mode of transportation," the Minister added.

The first ODC was transported by an IWAI ship - MV-Marine 66 - from Kolkata to Numaligarh Refinery Jetty via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR). The Diesel Hydrotreating (DHT) reactor weighs 485 MT in net while the gross weight was 521 MT. The length of this reactor is 31.5 meters while the height is 8.250 meters along with a diameter of 8.00 meters.