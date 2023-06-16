Bishnu Rabha Awards 2023 Announced | Check Here

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the prestigious 2023 Bishnu Rabha Awards to two distinguished artists and will also honor the accomplishments and contributions of six other eminent personalities with the State and National awards.
Eminent painter Ajit Sheel and dancer Gopal Krishna Goswami will be conferred with the 2023 Bishnu Rabha Awards.
Eminent author Arup Kumar Dutta will be conferred the Sri Madhavdev Award 2022.
Shaheed Bhaskar Kalita Dev will be conferred the Bir Chilarai Award 202.
Dr. Tiyathi Zameer will be conferred the Kalicharan Brhama Award 2023.
Bishnu Prasad Rabha's death anniversary will be celebrated at Jagrapar Stadium on June 20. The event is being organized by the Cultural Affairs Department, Assam in collaboration with the Dhubri District Administration. The event will also feature various workshops and competitions to celebrate the life and works of Kala Guru Bishnu Prasad Rabha.