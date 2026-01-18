Assam: Special Revision Process to End on Jan 22, Eligible Voters Asked to...

The process of Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam will come to an end on January 22 (Thursday), which will be the last date for filing claims and objections, the office of the state chief electoral officer informed via a notification on Sunday.

This is in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s notification dated November 17, 2025, as mentioned in the release. As such, all eligible voters have been asked to submit all applications under Form 6 for new registrations, Form 7 for objections or deletions and Form 8 for correction of entries or shifting of residence, on or before that date.

What Eligible Voters Can Do

According to the release, all eligible new applicants and existing voters will be able to submit the above forms directly to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at the designated polling station, or the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

In addition, applications can also be submitted in online mode through the ECINET mobile application or through the portal voters.eci.gov.in.

“There are no restrictions on the number of Form 7 applications to be filled or submitted by an elector of the concerned constituency to the ERO/AERO, as per law,” the latest release mentioned.

It further added, “All citizens are requested to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls and take prompt action to ensure that every eligible voter is duly enrolled in the electoral roll of their respective constituency on or before 22nd January, 2026.”

Citizens will be able to contact their nearest Booth Level Officer (BLO) or call on the toll-free helpline number 1950 for any assistance.

