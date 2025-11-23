Special Revision of Electoral Roll in Assam Begins Ahead of 2026 Elections

As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, a special summary revision of the electoral roll in Assam has begun across the state from November 22, with January 1, 2026, set as the qualifying date. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have commenced door-to-door verification as part of the exercise.

According to official information, a total of 29,656 BLOs are conducting verification covering an equal number of polling stations, targeting 25,200,275 voters across the state. To support the process, recognised national and state political parties have appointed 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam has instructed all District Electoral Officers to ensure cooperation from BLAs at every stage of the special revision.

Important Dates for Special Revision 2026

Door-to-door verification by BLOs: November 22, 2025 (Saturday) to December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Publication of draft electoral roll: December 27, 2025 (Saturday)

Period for filing claims and objections: December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026 (Thursday)

Special campaign days: January 3-4, 2026 and January 10-11, 2026

Disposal of claims and objections: By February 2, 2026 (Monday)

Final publication of electoral roll: February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

Public Urged to Participate Actively

Authorities have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the revision process, especially during the claims and objections period. To ensure transparency, an appeal mechanism has been put in place. Appeals against Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) decisions may be filed before the District Magistrate, and further appeals against the first appellate authority may be submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer within the stipulated timeframe as per prescribed rules.

The administration has urged all eligible citizens to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during the verification process and to submit claims, objections or corrections within the specified period to ensure an accurate and error-free electoral roll.

Also Read: Assam Congress Opposes ECI’s SIR Decision; Alleges Attempt to Manipulate Voter List