Assam: Speed Limit set at 80 km/hour for Vehicles

The Assam cabinet fixed the speed limit of various kinds of vehicles on the state roads and highways on Monday.

The decision has been taken to regulate vehicle speed and reduce risk of accidents on roads.

The speed for non-transport vehicles carrying maximum 8 passengers has been set at 100 km per hour on 4 lane roads, 70 km per hour on other roads and 60 km per hour on municipal roads.

Motor vehicles carrying at least 9 passengers will have a speed limit of 80 km per hour on 4 lane highways, 70 km per hour on state roads and 60 km per hour on roads in municipal areas.

Similarly, goods carrying vehicles were allowed to run at a speed of 70 km/ hour on 4 lane highways, 60 km per hour on state roads and 40 km/ hour on municipal roads.

The cabinet has also decided that two wheelers would be allowed to ply at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour on 4 lane highways followed by 60km per hour on state roads and 50 km per hour on municipal roads.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has approved the broad framework for implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in higher education. Universities of the state will from now on initiate the process for introducing courses in alignment with NEP.

The Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers’ Rules, 2022 was also approved in the cabinet meet today. The decision was taken to rationalize teacher transfer process. This will facilitate intra-district, inter-district and mutual transfers of elementary, secondary, SSA teachers as well as teachers in government educational institutions in online mode via a transfer portal.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved to set up the Assam Millet Mission (AMM) over a period of seven years from 2022 to 2023 to promote millet cultivation.

