Assam: 2 AANLA Cadres Lay Down Arms in Dibrugarh

Two cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) laid down arms in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday.

The two cadres surrendered before the Dibrugarh Police. The cadres have been identified as Deepak Gowala (49) and Raj Sahani (23) hailing from Rangagorah in Golaghat district.

A 7.65 pistol, a .22 pistol and an AK-47 rifle have been recovered from the duo’s possession.

It may be mentioned that as many as 13 cadres of a militant group surrendered before police at Bokajan Police Station in Karbi Anglong district on May 8. Earlier in January this year, around 246 miltants belonging to the United Gorkha Peoples’ Organization (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

