Assam: Speeding Bike Hits Policeman On Duty In Chapar

According to sources, the bike was breaking traffic rules while the accident occurred.
A horrific accident took place in front of the Chapar police station in Assam’s Dhubri where a speeding bike allegedly hit a traffic police on duty.

The incident took place on Monday.

According to sources, the bike was breaking traffic rules while the accident occurred.

The policeman was sent to Bongaigaon in critical condition. Along with the officer, the biker named Hirak Jyoti Roy, and a young woman were also injured.

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such tragedies.

Earlier on May 20, a speeding vehicle collided with a motorbike, resulting in the death of the biker on National Highway 15 in Assam’s Dhemaji.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Bordoloi.

The incident left Niranjan’s wife critically injured.

The collision between the two vehicles caused significant damage, and the impact of the accident was severe. The injured wife was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Assam: Husband Dies, Spouse Injured In Bike Accident In Dhemaji
