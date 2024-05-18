Assam

Bus Accident In Assam's Kokrajhar Leaves 18 Injured, 4 Critical

At least four of the passengers inside the bus were reportedly in a critical condition and their situation is under constant monitoring.
Almost all passengers on a bus were injured after it met with an accident in Assam's Kokrajhar on Saturday with four passengers said to be in a critical condition.

As per reports, the inter-state bus carrying passengers was coming from West Bengal into Assam when the accident occurred somewhere between Serfanguri and Patgaon village in the Kokrajhar district.

While 18 passengers inside the bus, who sustained injuries of varying extent, were rushed to Kokrajhar Medical College, several others were taken to hospitals in Dotma and Serfanguri.

More details are awaited.

