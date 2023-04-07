Assam: Speeding Car Overturns, Injures 3 on Karbi Anglong-Nagaon Border

In yet another tragic incident on the National Highway at Parakhowa in Assam’s Karbi Anglong-Nagaon border, three people were seriously injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned.

The accident occurred as the vehicle, a speeding Hyundai, lost control and veered off the road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was traveling at a high speed and the driver was unable to negotiate a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to overturn. The passengers inside the car, who were not wearing seat belts, were flung out of the vehicle as it rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The critically injured riders were rushed to the hospital with the help of the public, who had gathered at the spot. The injured were identified as Akash Das, Rohit Sharma, and Nidhi Kumari. According to the medical team, they have sustained multiple fractures and head injuries and are in critical condition.

The police have launched a search for the driver who fled from the scene of the accident. A case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Last year in December, a bike rider died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Sector 3 in Assam’s Guwahati.

The deceased person was identified as Abdul Khaleq Malik. He was a resident of Chaygaon.

According to eye witnesses, the drunk driver of an Ignis car bearing registration number AS-01-FH-0211 lost control and hit the bike from behind.