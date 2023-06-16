Assam: 1 Dead, 19 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision at Kaliabor

One person was killed and at least 19 persons were injured in a head-on collision accident between a truck and a bus in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The incident was reported at Hatbor near Kaliabor town on Thursday night.
Unfortunately, the driver of the truck was killed on the spot due to the impact.
The bus was en route Golaghat from Guwahati city when the mishap occurred, sources informed.
Local police reached the spot soon after to take stock of the situation. The injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Last month, at least 11 people sustained grave injuries in a major road mishap that took place in Assam’s Raha.
As per initial reports, a brand new Hyundai Verna and an auto-rickshaw collided causing the accident. Witnesses said that the auto-rickshaw was attempting to cross the four-lane road when the Verna rammed into it. The incident took place along the national highway at Saragaon in Raha in the Nagaon district of Assam.
In the resulting accident, the auto-rickshaw carrying 10 passengers and the driver of the Verna sustained major injuries. All of the injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby infirmary for treatment.