A four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday.

According to sources, the mishap took place in Digboi and along with the deceased, one more boy sustained severe injuries.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the scene.

On Wednesday, a student was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Baihata when she was on her way to Karara Senior Secondary School to appear for an exam on her scooty.