Assam: Spike in Dengue Cases; 1 Dead in Cachar, Over 20 Hospitalized

As dengue cases are on the rise in Assam, one person succumbed to his illness in Cachar district, reports emerged.
The deceased man has been identified as Dilip Kumar Nath, sources said.
According to the reports, he was infected by the disease after he returned back from Haflong a few days back. He was undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where he breathed his last on Sunday, sources said.
Meanwhile, over 20 persons who have been reportedly infected by dengue are currently receiving treatment at the SMCH. Apart from this, 10 individuals are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Silchar.
As of Tuesday, the District Health Department has reported that the number of cases has increased to 30.