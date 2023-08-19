Assam: Surge in Dengue Cases Sparks Concern in Karbi Anglong

Amid the surge in Dengue-positive cases in Karbi Anglong district, the Assam health department on Friday instructed the people to follow the precautionary measures to prevent the disease or they will have to pay a penalty.
Addressing a press conference in Diphu, the Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Borsing Rongpi, informed that dengue cases in the district are rising at an alarming rate with 2,041 positive cases reported till July end of this year posing a significant threat to the community.
Raising concerns over the increase in dengue-positive cases, the health services department, on the recommendation of Diphu Municipality, has instructed the people of Karbi Anglong to follow the precautionary measures and failing to do so may lead to them paying a penalty starting from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5,000.
It may be mentioned that from January 1 to August 18, as many as 3337 dengue-positive cases have been reported in the state resulting in the death of three patients.
Meanwhile, dengue-positive cases reported on August 18 stand at 37 of which 32 cases were reported in Karbi Anglong alone.