Assam: Spouses Murdered In Separate Incidents

Two incidents of homicide were reported in Assam on Monday, and in both instances, the victims were spouses.
In Assam’s Dhubri, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband due to a dispute over dowry. The incident was reported from Bandhapara at Bilasipara.
According to information received, the deceased woman, identified as Anuwara Khatun was subjected to mental and physical abuse by her spouse and in-laws.
After her death, accusations pointed towards the husband’s family, leading the woman's family to file a complaint at the police station.
Further investigation is underway.
In a separate incident, a reported romantic relationship took a violent turn in Assam’s Udalguri, as a man was killed by his wife and her lover for their own personal interests.
The distressing incident was reported from Kalaigaon, sources said.
It is learned that the accused woman, Mrinali Boro, and her lover, Sujit Pindutor, conspired to take the life of her husband, in a bid to get rid of him permanently.
The deceased man has been identified as one Guhum Narzary.
After the murder came to light, both the woman her lover were detained by the police for questioning.