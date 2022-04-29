Assam Staff College Employee Arrested for Molesting Minor

A lift man has been arrested from the Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC) in Guwahati in Assam on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The lift man had allegedly tried to assault the 12-year-old girl by luring her to give her an expensive mobile phone.

The accused employee of the staff college has been identified as Abul Ali.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Ali based on an FIR filed by the family members of the girl.

A case bearing number 479/2022 has been registered at the Basistha Police Station under the 354 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

