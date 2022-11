The Assam Star Awards 2022 on Thursday announced the list of winners who will receive the awards.

As per the announcement, Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to actor Vidya Rao for her contribution.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for Journalism will be awarded to senior journalist Hyder Hussain for his contribution towards the filed.

Meanwhile, Sanbadshree Award will be awarded to the journalists Dharjya Hazarika and Devjit Bhuyan.